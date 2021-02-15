CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Bloomingdales Teams Up With Three BIPOC Organizations To Celebrate Diversity During Black History Month

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Campaign

Source: Bloomingdale’s / Bloomingdale’s

This Black History Month, Bloomingdales is championing diverse and inclusive voices through their biannual Shop for Good campaign. To celebrate, they’ve partnered with three BIPOC organizations – The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG), and American Ballet Theatre’s ABT RISE. Together, Bloomingdales, NMAAHC,  BADG, and ABT will bring the campaign to life with in-store and online donation opportunities, in-store installations, a Shop for Good pop-up, and a special logo created by special Black Artists + Designers Guild designer, Bradley Bowers.

“Our BADG mission to build a more equitable and inclusive creative culture by advancing a community of independent Black artists, makers, and designers in creative industries throughout,” said Malene Barnett, artist, activist, speaker, & founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guild in a statement. “The opportunity with Bloomingdales further extends our mission towards equity and equality.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Campaign

Source: Bloomingdale’s / Bloomingdale’s

The Bloomingdale’s 59th Street location features a Shop for Good pop-up that visually tells the story behind each organization and its meaningful work. Customers can also browse in-store and online for goods made by Black Artists + Designers Guild members such as Johanna Howard throws, hand-made Marie Burgos vases, and Cheryl R. Riley Glyph Kaleidoscope wall art. There will also be apparel from Phenomenal, haircare finds from Briogeo, Rose & Co candles by 13-year-old entrepreneur Rose Powell available as well.

“Bloomingdale’s is proud to support the work of our philanthropic partners and dedicate our Shop for Good campaign to elevating the voices of diverse and inclusive creatives, across fashion, art, and culture,” Bloomingdale’s EVP and CMO, Frank Berman, said in a statement. “We have an ongoing commitment to champion equity and inclusivity, in addition to raising awareness and resources for the causes our communities and customers care about.”

Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Campaign

Source: Bloomingdale’s / Bloomingdale’s

The Shop for Good pop-up will be available during Black History Month and donations made in-store, through the register round-up, and online donations will go to the brand’s philanthropic partners. For more, visit Bloomingdales.com/shopforgood.

 

Bloomingdales Teams Up With Three BIPOC Organizations To Celebrate Diversity During Black History Month  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Blommingdales

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With…

The minimum wage could finally get an increase to $15 per hour, but it's not so simple.
02.12.21
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Close