CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway on ‘American Idol’ Most Recently

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
ABC's "American Idol" - Season Four

Source: Christopher Willard / Getty

‘American Idol’ has returned to ABC for another season on Feb. 14 with a new round of hopefuls trying out for a chance to make it in the music industry.  The latest is someone from a family that has been controversial and polarizing for the past few years.

Claudia Conway was the one of those who auditioned on the show last night and not only were viewers greeted with her singing, but also the appearance of her former White House and Trump counselor mom Kellyanne, whose screen time was the most unwelcome fans of ‘Idol’ has even seen given her work and statements.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The screen presences of both mother and daughter are also odd given how they have been against each other in the news lately.

Last summer, Claudia wanted to be emancipated from mother Kellyanne and father George after “years of childhood trauma and abuse.”

From Uproxx:

The situation appeared to intensify this January when TMZ reported that law enforcement had carried out a welfare check after Claudia “secretly recorded and posted a video showing her mom screaming and swearing at her” on TikTok. Most recently, Kellyanne was accused of posting a topless photo of her daughter on Twitter.

None of that seem to matter as America got to see Kellyanne showing “encouragement” for Claudia in a segment that was filmed way back in November of last year.  The mom’s appearance was a “surprise.”

From her dancing to the sound of her voice (“Claudiaaaaaaaaaa!”), Kellyanne’s appearance on ‘Idol’ made a lot of viewers and online users extremely uncomfortable.  Now, the show is getting dragged for the stunt.

It seemed as if the show knew what they were doing when Claudia auditioned and was familiar with the scandals and her entire family, especially Kellyanne.

As for Claudia’s audition, which saw her being accompanied by George in person, she was able to get a yes vote from both Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, while Luke Bryan said no.  That means Claudia is going to Hollywood.

We shall see how long that will last.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Christopher Willard and Getty Images

Gif, Third and Fourth Picture, First through Fifth Video and First through Tenth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway on ‘American Idol’ Most Recently  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Kellyanne Conway

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With…

The minimum wage could finally get an increase to $15 per hour, but it's not so simple.
02.12.21
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Close