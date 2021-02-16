CLOSE
Gov. Larry Hogan Signs Maryland RELIEF Act Into Law

59th Presidential Inauguration

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Aid is coming to thousands of Marylanders struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed the RELIEF Act of 2021 into law Monday afternoon.

“As a result of this bipartisan legislation, people who have lost their jobs will not have to pay any state and local income taxes on their unemployment benefits, letting them keep more money in their pockets,” Hogan said. “Tax relief for small businesses will let them keep up to $9,000 in their pockets over the next 90 days so that they can keep their doors open and keep more people on the payroll, and small businesses will now be protected against any sudden or substantial increases in their unemployment taxes.”

Hundreds of thousands of Maryland families will also receive direct relief checks. Families will receive up to $500 and individuals will receive up to $300. Families can also get additional tax relief through the Earned Income Tax Credit program.

The legislation also provides more than $100 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Gov. Hogan thanks the General Assembly and House of Delegates for passing the bill in just a few weeks.

