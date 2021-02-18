CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Houston Police Confirm Ted Cruz Fled To Mexico While Texans Suffer In Freezing Conditions

It's very much giving colonizer energy.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Sen. Ted Cruz, a man known for his many excuses, offered a few more on Thursday after he was captured boarding a flight to Cancun in the middle of a power crisis which has crippled his fellow Texans, compounded by a series of winter storms.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Local law enforcement sources told NBC News that Cruz’s staff contacted the Houston Police Department to escort Cruz and his family to and throughout the George Bush Intercontinental Airport earlier this week.

Cruz, swarmed by reporters in Cancun’s airport on Thursday, said he was en route back to the U.S. after escorting his daughters to Mexico.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” he said.

But back in Texas, Cruz’s constituents aren’t so lucky. With nowhere to go but their cars for warmth in some cases, millions of Texans are without power, food and shelter as frigid temperatures, ice and snow are expected to occur over the next few days. Out of the 37 people who died from the adverse conditions across the country, the majority have been Texans.

Beginning on Feb. 14, millions of Texans lost access to power in the middle of a major winter storm. As of Thursday afternoon, poweroutage.us reports there are over 437,000 outages in the state of Texas alone.

Due to lack of maintenance and deregulation, the Texas power grid system, which operates separately from the western and eastern power grid, could not withstand the harsh temperatures. And in Black and brown communities, where infrastructures are also routinely ignored, community members found themselves in blackout, sectioned off without access to scarcely provided resources.

Supporters of Cruz are desperately attempting to spin the narrative, painting Cruz as some valiant patriot who sacrificed himself in order to spread resources to fellow Texans.

Cruz’s criticism also comes as residents are looking for the government to intervene during what is undoubtedly a state of emergency in the Lone Star State. On the ground, community members are organizing food drop-offs, while others are resorting to desperate measures, boiling water for warmth, or even setting items on fire to generate warmth.

Even Pastor Joel Osteen, who faced criticism for shunning away Houstonians during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, announced he was opening the doors of his church as a shelter.

So where is Sen. Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn?

Cruz’s trip occurs where the United States has one of the largest numbers of outbreaks in the world. The constant travelling to international locations exposes another layer of privilege, as many of the countries Americans are “escaping” to, are without the resources to sustain if a mass outbreak should occur. And of course these are nations filled with mainly Black and brown people.

Cruz’s decision to travel to Mexico is confusing since he was adversely opposed to other legislators doing so. In December, Cruz blasted a Democrat Mayor Stephen Adler of Austin, Texas, for vacationing in Cabo, Mexico.

Tallying up Cruz’s offenses in the last month goes as follows: On Jan. 6, Cruz was one of six Senators who voted in favor of the Arizona Challenge, in an attempt to stop the Electoral College vote. Following, a mob of violent, racist Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, backing the calls of Trump to stop the vote. Weeks later Cruz voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Houston Police Confirm Ted Cruz Fled To Mexico While Texans Suffer In Freezing Conditions  was originally published on newsone.com

Ted Cruz

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Close