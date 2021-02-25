CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 25, 2021: Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight — Trump’s Taxes — Pandemic Learning Loss

1. No ‘Down-Time’ for Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Organization

 

As the Georgia state legislature moves closer to implementing additional voter restrictions, Stacey Abrams continues her Fair Fight to increase voter engagement.

2. Time’s Up: Supreme Court Allows Release of Trump’s Taxes

Donald Trump and his legal team were dealt a bitter loss this week as the Supreme Court granted a New York district attorney access to the former president’s financial records and tax documents.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Learning Loss May Be Felt for Decades, Says New Study

Recent data shows that almost one year into the coronavirus pandemic, students continue to suffer from learning loss as schools have been barred from fully reopening

4. Rochester, NY Cops Acquitted in Daniel Prude Murder

Protestors marched in Rochester, NY on Tuesday night just hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a grand jury voted not to indict the officers on charges related to the death of Daniel Prude.

5. Woke: Colin Kaepernick’s Raising A $287 Million Social Justice SPAC

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is taking his talents to the public market, alongside the NBA’s Phoenix Suns part owner Jahm Najafi with a social justice special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 25, 2021: Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight — Trump’s Taxes — Pandemic Learning Loss  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

