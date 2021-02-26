CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 26, 2021: Biden Visits Texas — Black Women Recognized — Coronavirus Update

1. President to Visit Still Ailing Texas

3 MINUTE READ

 

What You Need To Know:

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Texas today in the wake of last week’s weather-related collapse.

2. Black Women Recognized for Leadership Roles in New Civil Rights Movement

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Before Rosa Parks, there was Claudette Colvin, a 15-year-old who refused to give up her seat to a White person on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Survey Finds Revenues of Black-Owned Businesses Cut in Half During Pandemic

 

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

New data from tax preparation service H&R Block reveals that Black-owned firms are taking the biggest financial hit during the economic downturn.

4. Black Teen Arrested For Walking Home in Snow

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

On February 16 during the recent winter storm, RJ Reese was stopped by Plano, Texas police officers while walking home in the Dallas suburb from a late-night work shift. The 18-year-old Black teen was subsequently arrested and charged for walking in the roadway after verbally refusing assistance.

5. Tax Expert Elexis Rambo Turns Skills and Entrepreneurship into Successful Business

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Tax time can be stressful. Add the financial changes brought on by the pandemic and the average taxpayer is likely to make mistakes that can be costly. Elexis Rambo, certified tax preparer and owner of Profile Tax Prep, is helping to make the tax preparation process more manageable.  

