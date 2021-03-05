CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kenya Moore Says LaToya Ali Kissing Other Women Didn’t Make Her Jealous

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Kenya Moore and her newfound bestie, LaToya Ali, clearly have differing opinions when it comes to their personal definitions of fun. Ali wanted to let loose at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette celebration, but she accused Moore of trying to ruin the fun. Kenya, however, says that she was simply trying to protect her friend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“She has a right to her opinion. I think a lot of the things that she did, she didn’t want people to know so that is where all of this angst against me comes from is because they wanted to take the party to another level,” Moore told The Jasmine Brand. “I’m going to protect my girl as much as I can but if they didn’t want their business out I just feel like well then don’t do it on a reality TV show where there are still cameras recording you. Even if it’s not video, there’s sound and, like you saw there were cameras outside that caught them.” 

As for whether or not she felt jealous when LaToya kissed Porsha, Kenya had this to say:

“I wasn’t jealous because I don’t want her like that. She’s my girlfriend. I think what I had the problem with is her behavior. I move a certain way and I have people in your circle and that I trust. I’ve said to her many things about my family, about my child, about my situation, and so I’m allowing her to be privy to really personal information and I feel like she should have that in a lockbox and protect everything that I’m telling her because she’s my friend.”

Moore went on to say that Ali also kissed Drew Sidora that night.

“When I saw her behaving that way it just, honestly, just turned me off because it wasn’t just Porsha, it was a lot of other people. She actually kissed Drew [Sidora] that night too. They were making out… it’s just like okay you’re over here then you’re over here then you’re over here. The entire scene turned me off so it wasn’t just about one person.”

What are your thoughts on Kenya and LaToya’s friendship?

Kenya Moore Says LaToya Ali Kissing Other Women Didn’t Make Her Jealous  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kenya Moore

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
Close