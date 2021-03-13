Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For Calling Girls HS Basketball Team The N-Word

Matt Rowan, a high school broadcaster who was calling an Oklahoma high school basketball game between the girls of Norman High School and Midwest City high school on Thursday (March 11), was caught on a hot microphone calling the Norman girls the n-word after they chose to kneel for the national anthem.

Rowan’s call of Norman and Midwest City was being broadcasted on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Network, streaming live on the internet. Once the national anthem played, the Norman girls took a knee in solidarity, much to Rowan’s dismay and shock.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“They’re kneeling?” Rowan asked in disbelief. “F***ing n****rs.”

He didn’t let up, adding, “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose…”

The entire incident was caught on a hot microphone for viewers to see and ultimately hear.

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

NFHS was quick to denounce the remarks from Rowan and cut ties with him immediately.

“The thoughts expressed in no way represent the NFHS Network and we are outraged that they found their way into our production,” the organization said in its statement. “We are aggressively investigating the incident and have immediately cut ties with the third-party production crew that was involved.”

However, Rowan’s “apology” on social media set off another firestorm of controversy and even jokes. In a press release, the disgraced announcer blamed his racist diatribe on … his blood sugar levels being low.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” Rowan said in his statement released on Friday (March 12). “While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

The announcer who made the racist statements is partially blaming it on low blood sugar. pic.twitter.com/6cTwIZdJZI — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) March 12, 2021

He apologized and professed himself to be a former youth pastor and a Man of God but it didn’t stop people from bringing out all the jokes about this discovery about what makes you say racial slurs and disrespect Black people.

How Matt Rowan diabetes apologizing for the blood sugar spike pic.twitter.com/Yo4Qkyg84h — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2021

I don't know who needs to hear this, but bigotry isn't caused by diabetes. It's caused by hate and ignorance. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 13, 2021

Never heard of racism as a side effect of diabetes https://t.co/QcwEdP8n4V — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 13, 2021

When you find out you can use diabetes to justify your racism. pic.twitter.com/UNuWydMhIw — Ross Read (@RossRead) March 13, 2021

Matt Rowan really blamed low blood sugar for why he said what he said. I've been waiting a long time to use this after making it, and now it's appropriate. Matt Rowan, have a Snickers. pic.twitter.com/frFIAgRS68 — Pandemic C. 🇭🇳 (@pennyroo_) March 12, 2021

Yo!! Make sure y’all sugar doesn’t spike! Might make you racist! These folks man. https://t.co/0W9RCQqYLb — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 13, 2021

Ironically enough, not only did the Norman girls go on to win their matchup against Midwest City on Thursday, they completed their quest, winning the Oklahoma 6A High School Basketball championship on Saturday (March 13), going undefeated in the process.

48-37 TIGERS WIN STATE!!!! (AGAIN) Undefeated in so many ways. pic.twitter.com/y9QXgynuqG — Norman High Tigers (@gonormantigers) March 13, 2021

As for diabetes, a quick search on WebMD reveals low blood sugar or hypoglycemia can cause “confusion, abnormal behavior or both” but not be flat-out racist to teenagers taking a knee before a basketball game.

Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For Calling Girls HS Basketball Team The N-Word was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9: