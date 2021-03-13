CLOSE
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame!

An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

This Women’s History Month is shaping up to be a good one as it was recently announced that our forever First Lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame later this year!

According to CNN, the Becoming author is one of nine inductees for the Class of 2021 who were hand-selected by a panel who considered the nominations given to them by the public. Mrs. Obama isn’t the only Black woman to be inducted this year as author Octavia E. Butler and NASA’s first Black female engineer Katherine Johnson will also be inducted posthumously.

On the organization’s website, the former First Lady is called, “one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century” for her work as a lawyer, author, and advocate for health, job opportunities, education, and voting rights. “During her time in the White House, she established herself as a strong advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” the organization continued as it credited her work in making the White House the most inclusive it’s been in history, transforming it into the People’s House. The organization also recognized her accomplishments out of the White House, saying  “Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more—becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere.”

As we know, Mrs. Obama was the 44th First Lady and the only Black woman to have ever stepped into the role, and she killed it! Her accomplishments speak for themselves as she became the bestselling author of her revolutionary memoir, Becoming, which sold over 15 million copies, has been printed in 24 languages, and eve won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. Last year in a partnership with Spotify, she launched “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and according to Essence, she is slated to star in her own children’s cooking show, Waffles + Mochi, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix sometime this month. So, if anyone is most deserving of this honor, it’s definitely our forever First Lady!

The biennial ceremony will take place in October of this year at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York with a free live stream of the ceremony will be available to the public.

