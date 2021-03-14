Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!

Celebrity News
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history Sunday evening as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”

Worth noting sis did this WITHOUT the support of Country Radio.

The nomination comes five years after the 37-year-old country singer released her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me” which was dropped from air play after only a few radio spins.

Just before performing her autobiographical single from her new EP Bridges, Guyton sat down with TETRIS from Billboard to discuss her history making night.

 

