CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Tamera Mowry's Baby Shower

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Actress and mom, Tia Mowry has a little message for everyone telling her she and husband Cory should have baby #3. Tia has been very open with her previous pregnancy journeys sharing how she lost her postpartum weight, showing off her stretch marks and even expressing her fear that she would never be able to have another child after her first. Now, as a mother of two beautiful children, like many mothers the questions for another bundle of joy have been flooding in. The Sister/Sister child star took to Instagram to let fans know there are a few things you need to consider when asking her about having another child. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the funny video below:

 

Tia and Corey currently have two children, son Cree and daughter Cario.

Do you agree with Tia?

RELATED: Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks

RELATED: Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

RELATED: Tia Mowry Remembers Witnessing Her Mother Experience Racism

Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3  was originally published on kysdc.com

tia mowry

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Close