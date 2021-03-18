Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak has teamed together to form a supergroup titled, “Silk Sonic.” After petitioning to perform at the 2021 Grammy’s, the group had one of the people’s choice performances honoring Little Richard, with a retro vibe.
Silk Sonic joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss how and why they decided to form a group, making music that may not fit the times, and their plans for performing in the future.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances
2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances
1. Cardi B - "Up" / "WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion1 of 6
2. Dua Lipa - "Levitating" feat. DaBaby2 of 6
3. Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"3 of 6
4. Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture" feat. Killer Mike & Tamika Mallory
4 of 6
This was powerful.@lilbaby4PF performed ‘The Bigger Picture’ with appearances from @KillerMike & @TamikaDMallory ✊#GRAMMYs— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/QOrCoO3G7S
5. DaBaby - "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch
5 of 6
👀 @DaBabyDaBaby and @RoddyRicch did their thing.🔥 #GRAMMYs— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/DdRTl6mcne
6.6 of 6
Silk Sonic Shares Their Inspiration On Forming The Group & Making “Real Music” [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com