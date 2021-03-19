CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

HBCU U-KNO: Valerie Thomas Of Morgan State University Invented The 3D Movie [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Rock-T celebrates Valerie Thomas, a graduate of Morgan State​ University, who invented the 3D movie.  Morgan State University is home to the Bears in Baltimore, Maryland. Valerie Thomas invented the illusion transmitter which was the first mechanism that allowed images to be viewed in 3D using concave mirrors and rays of light. Her career started with NASA the second Monday after she graduated and the rest was history.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HBCU U-KNO: Valerie Thomas Of Morgan State University Invented The 3D Movie [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
Close