Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’

She also called it a form of depopulation.

Lil Mama Says She Wants To Start A Heterosexual Righst Movement

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Rapper/actress Lil Mama has picked a very interesting hill to die on as of late.

The “Lip Gloss” crafter has been the subject of controversy after sharing her opinion about children who consider themselves to be transgender and isn’t backing down from her views either. In an Instagram story post captured by The Jasmine Brand, the rapper who called herself the “voice of the young people” now wants to be the voice of straight people by forming a “heterosexual rights movement.”

In the post, she claims that heterosexual people are forced to be quiet when it comes to their opinions about the LGBTQ+ community are often misunderstood with their comments taken out of context. She writes,

“I’m about to start a heterosexual rights movement. Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you NOT ALL get a kick out of bullying people for having an option. How they dress, how their hair and/or make-up looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest [opinion] because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

Now, that sounds reasonable, but here is where she catches eye rolls. She also shared a screenshot of a tweet about transgender children from an individual claiming that kids are too young to do things like smoke and drink but can “change” their gender calling it “insanity.”

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or “change” their gender? This is insanity #America.”

In her post that shared the tweet, Lil’Mama took a trip to conspiracy theory land, calling it a form of depopulation writing, “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS. Used to be a cat now ima dog, WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

Lil Mama is entitled to her opinion, but that doesn’t mean she is right. We shall see if she continues this crusade.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

