Tracee Ellis Ross Reminisces With Jimmy Fallon In This Noteworthy Clip From A Patti LaBelle Tribute In 2005

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross reminisces with host Jimmy Fallon during her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show. The actress is reminded of a moment where her and Fallon introduced a special tribute to Patti LaBelle in 2005. The hilarious clip is a true blast from the past and, thanks to Ross’ skillful editing, fans saw her and Fallon entertain an audience before a noteworthy, reunited performance from Patti LaBelle’s former singing group, LaBelle, in this memorable (or not so much due to Ross’ terrible memory) clip.

The Black-ish star comments on her makeup as Fallon shows her a photo from the night prefacing her comments with, “it was hot.”

“Look at my face. Look at my make up,” Ross laughs, “Oh my gosh. I never wanna see that again.”

We must admit the makeup wasn’t blending as flawlessly as it does today, but the beauty industry has progressed tremendously since 2005 and Ross deserves to give her beautiful face a bit more grace.

The clip comes from a tribute to the soul songstress, Patti Labelle, entitled All-Star Salute to Patti LaBelle: Live From Atlantis. It debuted November 8, 2005 with Ross and her Black-ish costar, Anthony Anderson, as her co-host for the evening. The night filled with special performances from artists like Yolanda Adams, who’s mentioned in the short clip Ross shared, Ashanti, Mario, Nelly and Fallon himself.

Ross pulls Fallon from the audience and he gives a stellar Michael Mcdonald impression, which he’s performed recently on his late night show.

Nothing is safe on the inner-webs of digital space, so be careful with old, embarrassing videos of yourself. Yes, Ms. Tracee, the Internet saves absolutely everything. Regardless of the slight personal imperfections, this clip brought us joy.

