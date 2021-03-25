CLOSE
After Recent Backlash, Chrissy Teigen Deactivates Her Twitter Account

Chrissy Teigen, whose name has become synonymous with her antics on social media, has deactivated her Twitter account.

The model-turned-cookbook-author announced the move on Wednesday, March 24, writing a series of tweets explaining why she decided to leave the platform for good. While she’s always been a big part of the social media site, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she wanted to leave given all the recent backlash she’s faced over issues both big and small.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote on Wednesday night.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye,” she continued. “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Teigen went on to write, “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know. all I ever cared about was you!!!”

She also spoke on just how much little interactions have impacted her over the years, admitting that all the hate she’s gotten really took a toll. 

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter,” she wrote. “No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply. bruised.

She continued, “I have made my mistakes, throughout the years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.”

Following these tweets, Teigen deactivated her account, which had 13.7 million followers.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

After Recent Backlash, Chrissy Teigen Deactivates Her Twitter Account  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

