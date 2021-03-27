[Interview] Tamera McLaughlin, Ambassador for Savage Fenty and Newcomer to Lifetime’s Little Women Atlanta

Our very own Nori Nori had the chance to catch up with the DMV’s own Tamera McLaughlin. Sis is staying booked and busy, when she is not pioneering as the first little person ambassador for Rhianna’s Savage Fenty Lingerie line she is on reality tv. Tamera recently secured a recurring role on Lifetime’s Little Women Atlanta as well. In the interview she shares how she wants to help people and how important it was for her to be a part of a community of little people. Be sure to watch as they play a game called, #RapidFire, her plans to become a comedian and find out if she is single or has a bae! Follow Tamera on social media platforms @AyeThatsMera to stay connected to her world!

Tune in to Little Women: Atlanta, Fridays at 9/8c on Lifetime.

