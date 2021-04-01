CLOSE
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint Your Skin Needs This Spring

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launches into select Boots stores & Boots.com

Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty

Makeup just got easier now that Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint hit the scene. With the spring season right around the corner, there will be more reason to commune outside. Wearing a face mask on a consistent basis has drastically changed how women decide to wear makeup. On days where light foundation coverage is needed, a product like Fenty’s Eaze Drop Tint may come in handy.

The brand gave the details on all the product highlights in an Instagram post:

💧Smooth serum-like texture that layers well with all #FENTYBEAUTY primers and (@fentyskin’s #HYDRAVIZOR)

💧Buildable light to medium longwear coverage

💧Applies easily with clean fingers or brush – whichever you prefer

💧Pairs well with any bronzer, blush or lippie 👄

💧Great for all skin types (oily, dry or combination skin)”

 

The skin tint, which is said to be light weight and help you maneuver the summer heat, comes in 25 shades. It is also formulated with Sodium Hyaluronate which is known to keep the skin hydrated.

Light weight makeup sounds like a great idea this coming spring. The coverage looks amazing judging by the Instagram videos of influencers using Eaze Drop. This may be a product I add to my makeup bag. You can purchase Fenty’s new skin tint both online and in-stores of any Sephora, and on FentyBeauty.com. What do you think? Are you trying Eaze Drop this spring?

