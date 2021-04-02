Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams Vehicle Into Barricade At U.S. Capitol

UPDATED: 2:58 p.m. ET, April 2, 2021
Law enforcement locked down the U.S. Capitol complex on Friday after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two Capitol officers injured, while the driver of the vehicle was shot.
The driver and one of the officers has died according NBC News.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
BREAKING: Suspect involved in vehicle ramming at US Capitol has died, @PeteWilliamsNBC reports on @MSNBC.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2021
BREAKING: US Capitol Police Acting Chief says an officer has died.
The suspect is dead.
A sad day.
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 2, 2021
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman confirmed the news during a press briefing.
BREAKING: Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief on Capitol incident: "It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries." https://t.co/oct9CmdItF pic.twitter.com/gB3rq0IHW6
— ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2021
“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” Pittman said.
Police authorities say the suspect jumped out of the car with a knife after the crash and was fired upon by Capitol police after not responding to verbal commands. According to CNN, one of the officers was stabbed by the suspect.
The driver was rushed to the hospital where they later died. A second officer remains hospitalized over their injuries.
The events unfolded on Friday afternoon near a security checkpoint outside of the Capitol. The surrounding area has seen a lower level of traffic as Congress is out on recess. Staff inside of the Capitol and at surrounding congressional offices received a message around 1:20 p.m. that read, “no entry or exit is permitted at this time” due to an “external security threat. The message also cautioned staffers to stay away from exteriors and seek cover if outside.
Message sent to congressional offices: "Due to … security threat located. All U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."
— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 2, 2021
Law enforcement ramped up their presence at the Capitol in hopes of preventing another mob attack which took place on Jan. 6. Friday’s events add to the increasing tension around the Capitol grounds after insurrections ascended upon the building to thwart the official Electoral College count.
The national guard assembled along Constitution Avenue leading towards the Capitol in the wake of the crash and subsequent shooting.
National Guard now deployed around the US Capitol after car rams barrier at least one person shot, two officers injured. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/DxYqkEuq7m
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) April 2, 2021
Police will continue to investigate and have not yet released any names or a motive.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
SEE ALSO:
Capitol Police Investigating New Round Of Death Threats Made Against Maxine Waters
Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza Recalls Insurrection Horrors: ‘Things Are Still Raw’
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Riley Williams
1 of 18
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 18, 2021
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
2. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
2 of 18
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
3. Christine Priola, former school therapist
3 of 18
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
4. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
4 of 18
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
5. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
5 of 18
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
6. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
6 of 18
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
7. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
7 of 18
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
8. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
8 of 18
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
9. Richard Barnett
9 of 18
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
10. Adam Johnson
10 of 18
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
11. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
11 of 18
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
12. Doug Jensen, mason worker
12 of 18
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
13. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
13 of 18
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 18
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 18
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 18
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 18
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
18. Placed on "No-Fly" List
18 of 18
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams Vehicle Into Barricade At U.S. Capitol was originally published on newsone.com