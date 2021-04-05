Morgan Freeman Ask You To Trust Him And Get Vaccinated In New PSA [VIDEO]

We are trying to get to the end of this pandemic and back to ourselves, medical professionals feel that we will get their by taking the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson then you have your average Joe’s that are on the fence about it, then you have some that are in just don’t trust it land who can recite all conspiracy theories. Well to help with that especially to those of us in the African American community where COVID-19 has taken it’s toll, Uncle Morgan Freeman is asking us to trust him and get the vaccine in a new PSA.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,… So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

The 83 year old actor, Morgan Freeman, has teamed up with The Creative Coalition to lend his celebrity status to help people feel more comfortable about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes for all of us to get to a common goal of being able to interact safely health wise sooner than later.

