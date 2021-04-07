CLOSE
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill To End Life Sentences For Juveniles

A gavel in motion, 6 April 2001. THE AGE Picture by NEIL NEWITT

Source: The AGE / Getty

State lawmakers passed a bill that ends life sentences without parole for juveniles.

The measure, The Juvenile Restoration Act, passed with bipartisan support.

The bill also allows courts to reconsider sentences for juveniles who have spent a minimum of 20 years in prison and are no longer a danger to the public.

The act now heads to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk.

Source: CBS Baltimore

