Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

The fall from grace for Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson is now affecting his endorsements.

On Wednesday (April 7), Nike announced it suspended its endorsement deal with Watson, calling the numerous sexual misconduct allegations levied against him “disturbing.” Additionally, Beats By Dre, who entered into a partnership with Watson when he was drafted by the Texans in 2017, has ended its relationship with him.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

To date, 22 civil suits, mostly from massage therapists have been filed against Watson alleging misconduct and in some instances sexual assault from 2020 to 2021. The Houston Police Department also is investigating a criminal complaint against Watson and released a statement on April 2, writing, “Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

In a press conference on Tuesday (April 6), three of Watson’s 22 accusers went public. Ashley Solis, the first woman to accuse Watson, said she suffers from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” due to the alleged sexual assault which took place in March 2020. She asks the quarterback be held accountable for his alleged actions against her and others.

“We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy,” Solis said. “Unfortunately, we know that good guys can do terrible things.”

Watson as well as his attorney, Rusty Hardin have denied the allegations.

Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

