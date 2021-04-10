CLOSE
Dr. Pepper Unveils New “Zero Sugar” Soda Flavors!

There is a way to enjoy drinking pop without thinking too much of whatever sugar content is thrown in, yet not everyone is willing to switch to diet.

That’s why those “zero sugar” flavors of popular beverage brands from Coca-Cola to Pepsi to even Canada Dry exist.  Now, there is another well-known brand to throw its hat into the craze.

Enter Dr. Pepper, which has recently presented three new zero sugar flavors for customers and its fans – original, cherry and cream.

It also took to Twitter with a unique to present itself.

That’s quite an unveiling and you don’t even have to wait long for those new flavors to come out.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The new soda is already on sale at several national retailers including Walmart and Amazon. Prices vary.

It appears there is finally a way to enjoy Dr. Pepper a lot more often as soda fans can rejoice at having to pick a type of beverage that tastes more like regular flavor than diet.

Will you test out the new Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar flavors?

 

