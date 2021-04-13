What We Know About Kim Potter: Cop Who Couldn’t Determine Gun From Taser After Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright

On Monday night, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.
BCA officials named Kim Potter as the cop who fatally shot Wright and confirmed that she was placed on “standard administrative leave. According to the Star Tribune, Potter, 48, is a 26-year veteran of the force who served on the negotiation team.
She was hired as a Brooklyn Center police officer in 1995, five years before Wright was born. In 2019, she was elected president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officer’s Association.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Potter played a role in the 2019 police shooting of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who was fatally after he allegedly rushed at officers with a knife inside a home. Potter was reportedly one of the first officers on the scene.
According to the Star Tribune:
“Potter instructed the two officers involved to ‘exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body worn cameras, and to not talk to each other,” according to an investigative report from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Both officers’ actions were found to be justified, and no charges were filed.’”
Wright was shot to death on the afternoon of April 11 after he was pulled over during a traffic stop. Wright’s mother believed police stopped him because he was driving with air fresheners hanging from his rear-view mirror, which is deemed an infraction in Minnesota.
Police claim they stopped Wright over after noticing expired registration tags and discovered there was a warrant out for Wright’s arrest. When Wright attempted to re-enter his car, police attempted to detain him. As a struggle ensued, Potter fired, striking Wright while his girlfriend was in the passenger seat. The car drove for a few blocks before crashing into another vehicle and Wright died on the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Wright’s death a homicide, resulting from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Brooklyn Center police authorities released footage of the event, where Potter can be heard saying, “Holy s–t, I shot him,” moments after firing her gun. During a Monday press conference Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon categorized the shooting as an “accidental discharge,” incredulously summarizing that Wright was killed because Potter could not determine her taser from her handgun.
On social media, users were angered over the explanation which attempted to devalue the weight of systemic racism and unwarranted fears of Black communities held within police departments across America.
Potter’s name was revealed after a day of unrest in Brooklyn Center and greater Minneapolis, attempting to heal almost five years after the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile, and nearly a year after the police killing of George Floyd.
On Monday the Brooklyn Center City Council passed a motion by a vote of 3-2 to give Mayor Mike Elliott “command authority” over the city’s police department, which was previously held under the authority of the city manager, Curt Boganey.
Bogeney was relieved of his duties shortly after, making way for Elliott to determine whether or not Potter should be terminated.
Elliott previously voiced that he supports her termination. Only time will tell.
SEE ALSO:
Police Chief Says Cop Mistakenly Shot Daunte Wright, Recycles Same Excuse Used In Death Of Oscar Grant
Protests Erupt In Minnesota After Police Fatally Shoot 20-Year-Old Black Man Over Alleged Air Freshener Violation
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
1. April 12
1 of 47
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT — George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified in the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin https://t.co/VYKCeFh5K4 pic.twitter.com/GyyJX7g99o— Reuters (@Reuters) April 13, 2021
2. April 12
2 of 47
University of South Carolina law professor Seth Stoughton testifies officers should not have placed George Floyd in the prone restraint: "He was not a threat of harm to the officers."— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2021
The prone position in policing is used to handcuff someone who is resisting, he explains. pic.twitter.com/oCUPN3VsN1
3. April 12
3 of 47
Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich testified in #DerekChauvinTrial. He said he “can state with a high degree of medical certainty” that #GeorgeFloyd did not die from a primary cardiac event or drug overdose. pic.twitter.com/5A5gydrFGY— CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) April 13, 2021
4. April 9
4 of 47
MEDICAL EXAMINER: Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed the autopsy of #GeorgeFloyd, takes the stand in the #DerekChauvinTrial.— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 9, 2021
WATCH LIVE – MN v. Derek Chauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/tLghfByU6v
5. April 9
5 of 47
Forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas testifies that the cause of George Floyd’s death was law enforcement subdual, restraint and compression and the manner of death was homicide. She then dismisses defense counsel’s irrelevant hypotheticals. pic.twitter.com/QLSbvanPjW— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 9, 2021
6. April 8
6 of 47
‘He died because he had no oxygen left in his body’ — Police surgeon Dr. Bill Smock testified that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen during the Derek Chauvin murder trial pic.twitter.com/VRlFMGVwgQ— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 8, 2021
7. April 8
7 of 47
Dr. Tobin says he was able to calculate that George Floyd lost all of his oxygen at 8:25:41 p.m. on May 25, 2020, but Chauvin's "knee remained on his neck for another three minutes and two seconds after we reach the point where there’s not one ounce of oxygen left in the body.” pic.twitter.com/4JciatNdYe— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 8, 2021
8. April 7
8 of 47
LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger testified he did not find George Floyd posed a threat to officers' safety when handcuffed on the ground, while the defense questioned him about how a "reasonable police officer" might have responded. https://t.co/wlRD2qQuT5 pic.twitter.com/V0fke8eHk2— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2021
9. April 6
9 of 47
Minneapolis Police Sgt. Ker Yang details crisis intervention training Derek Chauvin received years before George Floyd's arrest, saying it included reviews of force and deescalation policies: "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help" pic.twitter.com/mmuwoQogjd— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2021
10. April 5
10 of 47
Minneapolis police chief testifies some of ex-officer Derek Chauvin's actions at the scene of George Floyd's arrest were not "by policy, not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values." https://t.co/hQ041CegJ3 pic.twitter.com/9nAMw3yBJQ— ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2021
11. April 5
11 of 47
MN V. CHAUVIN: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld took the stand today to describe the care given to #GeorgeFloyd.— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 5, 2021
Dr. Langenfeld said the chance of a patient’s survival goes down 10 to 15 percent every minute CPR is not performed.
WATCH LIVE – MN v. Derek Chauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/gRiiz0yWDU
12. April 1
12 of 47
Derek Chauvin’s supervisor David Pleoger was just asked his opinion on when the restraint of George Floyd should have ended:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 1, 2021
“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.”
“No further questions.” pic.twitter.com/tMBRAMHwmw
13. April 1
13 of 47
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s former girlfriend, takes the stand on Day 4 of Chauvin trial and recounts the first time she met him.— The Recount (@therecount) April 1, 2021
She was upset while waiting in a lobby. Floyd asked what was wrong and said “Can I pray with you?” pic.twitter.com/YWcAuIfyUY
14. March 31
14 of 47
Charles McMillian, who tried to speak to George Floyd as officers first tried to put him in a police car and then later as Floyd shouted for his mama while Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, just broke down on the witness stand.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 31, 2021
Court on a break now.pic.twitter.com/otRlBocOuZ
15. March 31
15 of 47
The teenager who first confronted George Floyd told the court he couldn’t believe what happened after police arrived and immediately regretted flagging the fake $20 bill. Christopher Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt."— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021
Watch live coverage: https://t.co/UZ3xJMoP34 pic.twitter.com/rtkV9Mt2Jh
16. March 30
16 of 47
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
17. March 30
17 of 47
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
18. March 29
18 of 47
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
19. March 29
19 of 47
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
20. March 29
20 of 47
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
21. March 29
21 of 47
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
22. March 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. March 28Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. March 28Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. March 28Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. March 25Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. March 22 - all jurors selected
27 of 47
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
28. March 19
28 of 47
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
29. March 17
29 of 47
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
30. March 15
30 of 47
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
31. March 11
31 of 47
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
32. March 8Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. March 8Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. March 8Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. March 8Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. March 7Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. March 7Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. March 7Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. March 7Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. March 7Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. March 7Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. March 7Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. March 6Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. March 6Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. March 6Source:Getty 45 of 47
46. March 6Source:Getty 46 of 47
47. March 3Source:Getty 47 of 47
What We Know About Kim Potter: Cop Who Couldn’t Determine Gun From Taser After Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright was originally published on newsone.com