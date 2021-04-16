CLOSE
Style & Fashion
Rihanna Just Brought Back A Few Trends From The 2000s And We’re Not Mad At It

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Rihanna is hitting the pavement and giving us the street style looks we’ve been yearning for. The beauty mogul and award-winning singer was spotted out in LA wearing a navy blue tracksuit, a trucker hat, and grey heeled flip flop sandals.

You can always count on Rih Rih to resurface old trends or start new ones! Per her most recent outing, trucker hats, track suits and heeled flip flops might be making another comeback. Over the last couple of weeks, the billion dollar business owner has made her fashionable rounds on the streets of LA. So far she’s been spotted in a luxurious $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket; a brown Saint Laurent leather blazer with gloves from Bottega Veneta; a hooded Rick Owens cloak and mini skirt; and a Hawaiian print Celine shirt partnered with white Amina Muaddi sandals.

If you’re into fashion (and down for the splurge), Rihanna just showed us a few key pieces we should consider adding to your closet. I love that her street style doesn’t always make sense, but it almost always looks good. She loves to mix pieces that you typically wouldn’t wear together.

Rihanna has given us a bunch of looks in the past month and its only April. That means we’re in for a summer full of hot gal street fashion! If we can’t have the music, we’ll settle for some style Inspo. What do you think? Are you hyped to see more of Rihanna’s street style looks?

