Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has always been that girl. From being a role model to Black girls and women everywhere through her roles on Sister Sister, The Game, and most recently, Netflix’s Family Reunion, to her popular YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, to her cookbooks, home goods collection, and everything in between, Tia literally has her hands in everything and is not planning on slowing down anytime soon!

Early last year (before the pandemic hit) the wife and mother of two created and launched Anser, a vitamin and supplements line designed to help women take charge of their own health. The original launch of the line included Women’s Multivitamin Capsules, Elderberry Gummies, and Beauty Formula Capsules, and now, she’s expanded it to offer new options like the Women’s Multivitamin Gummies, Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies, and Heart Beets Super Food Powder for heart health. Plus, the supplements now available at select Target locations, a major announcement that Tia shared on her Instagram page.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For Tia, her journey to a healthier lifestyle began long before she officially launched Anser. In fact, her journey to healthy living began when she experienced health issues that went improperly treated for years. It wasn’t until she realized that other Black women have similar experiences with poor treatment that she began to take measures into her own hands. “I was on this long journey trying to figure out what was wrong with me and I just felt like my symptoms weren’t being taken very seriously,” she explained to In Style.

star met with a Black doctor where she was able to get treated properly. She was diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery to correct the problem. “As soon as I sat down in her office, and I didn’t even have to be in her office for more than 20 minutes, she knew exactly what I had,” she said. “I remember feeling so relieved like finally somebody’s listening to me.” From there, Tia was able to work with her physician to develop a plan for healing, and thus, Anser was born. Anser includes a plethora of supplements for whole-body health, beauty health, and prenatal health. The line also includes supplements for men and children to ensure the whole family gets the nutrients they need every day, a move that was extremely important for the doting wife and mother. “My family is my everything,” Tia said last year in a press release announcing the brand’s expansion to men and children. “They’re what I really live for.” Finally, in 2006, the Family Reunionmet with a Black doctor where she was able to get treated properly. She was diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery to correct the problem.exactlyfinallyAnser includes a plethora of supplements for whole-body health, beauty health, and prenatal health. The line also includes supplements for men and children to ensure the whole family gets the nutrients they need every day, a move that was extremely important for the doting wife and mother. For Tia, Anser is about “empowering other women to take the first steps to the healthiest, happiest versions of themselves” and according to the brand’s website, Tia wants to show the world how owning your own health can help you feel whole. For more on Anser, visit https://shopanser.com Don’t miss… Slay Gram: Halle Berry, Tia Mowry And Uzo Aduba Bring The Spring Style We Love 5 Times Tia Mowry-Hardrict She Gave Us Hair Envy Follow @â€˜magicbaltimoreâ€™

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: