CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Son Has Passed At The Age Of 33

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Yes, the Sonics traded Scottie Pippen for Olden Polynice

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

NBA legend and former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen lost his eldest child, Antron Pippen at the age of 33 years old. The news was shared via Scottie Pippen’s social media.

According to Scottie Pippen, his son Antron by Karen McCollum would have been an NBA player himself if it hadn’t suffered from chronic asthma.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.  Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping Scottie Pippen, Karen McCollum as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Scottie Pippen’s post below

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021
Array
13 photos

Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Son Has Passed At The Age Of 33  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Scottie Pippen

Videos
Latest
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With…

Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
04.14.21
Judge Reverses Black Cop’s Firing Nearly 15 Years…

Cariol Horne, a Black former police officer in Buffalo, New York, who was fired more than 14 years ago after…
04.15.21
‘What A Bunch Of B.S.’: Family Of 5-Year-Old…

Prosecutors charged Reid with a Class D felony on Monday, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if…
04.14.21
Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A…

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
04.13.21
Close