Local
HomeLocal

Census Data Shows Maryland Population Up By 7%

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

There are more people who call Maryland home than 10 years ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

New census data shows the state’s population grew 7% between 2010 and last year. Maryland also ranks as the 18th most populous state. That’s up from the 19th slot 10 years ago.

More detailed information won’t be released until later on this year. But, based on the numbers, the state will retain 8 seats in the House of Representatives.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: MD Attorneys Urge Judge To Toss NAACP Lawsuit Over Census

See Also: The Black Census Project Is About To Change Your World

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Census Data Shows Maryland Population Up By 7%  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not…

As George Floyd's family celebrates Derek Chauvin's murder conviction, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue.
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
Close