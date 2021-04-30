Celebrity News
'Friday' Actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister's Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death, but according to his autopsy, that’s not what killed him.

TMZ reports the Friday star died from heart disease. The medical examiner said he had an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs and coronary artery disease.

Lister was found dead in his Los Angeles home back on December 10 of last year. He was 62.

He was best known for his role as Deebo, the neighborhood bully, in the Friday film series. His acting credits also include roles in The Fifth Element and The Dark Knight. 

