Gary’s Tea: Bill Gates Had Weekend Get-Aways With His Ex Girlfriend While Married?![WATCH]

Bill Gates is ending his marriage with his wife Melinda Gates after 27 years. Since more information has surfaced about his marriage, Rock-T is dropping all the tea in place of Gary today. We’ve learned that Bill Gates had an arrangement with his wife to have weekend getaways with his ex-girlfriend during their marriage. According to New York Post, he “would spend a long weekend every year at a cozy beach cottage in North Carolina — with his old girlfriend.”

The Microsoft founder says that the weekend getaways with his “tech nerd” ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad were a part of the marriage plan.

Would you allow your partner to meet with their ex while married?

