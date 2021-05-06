Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us A Thing Or Two About Dating Yourself

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: Kwaku Alston / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her big hair, big personality, love for fashion, and presumably solo vacations. The actress and daughter to the legendary Diana Ross, often jets off to a tropical location to take one of her iconic dips in the pool. Between her insanely toned body and her chic vacation wear, Tracee’s solo trips are fun to watch.

Ross kicked off her vacation with an Instagram post that read, “consider this my out of office reply !” In other words, DO NOT DISTURB. The actress wore a burnt orange cut out dress, red lips, and a pair of shades.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In another post, she showed off her amazing 48-year-old physique in a black strappy bikini. Tracee has a body that can rival any woman in her 20’s. Unlike Will Smith, she’s in the best shape of her life!

In another post, Tracee gave a little dance for the camera in a blue and white floral Tory Burch set.

Tracee’s solo trips are a complete vibe. I’ve actually taken a page out of her book and decided to hop on a plane and take myself to the beach. Dating myself has been my favorite part of my human experience. Doing it with a sick wardrobe like Tracee’s is my next goal. During my next trip, I’m bringing a tripod, a few dope outfits, and I’m going to flick it up for the gram. What do you think? Would you take a solo trip?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity And Inclusion Advisor

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us A Thing Or Two About Dating Yourself  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

tracee ellis ross

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Civil Rights Leaders React: Facebook Upholds Trump Ban,…

Civil rights leaders argued that Facebook should take a definitive stance on Trump accessing a communication tool that the former…
05.06.21
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Close