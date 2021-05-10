Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Donald Glover Posts Exclusive ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 BTS Photo To Instagram

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlanta FX North of the Border 2

Source: Guy D’Alema/FX / Guy D’Alema/FX

Donald Glover is gearing up for the long-awaited release of season three of FX’s dramedy series Atlanta. According to Variety, the critically acclaimed series is returning to FX in two installments some time this year. Today, Glover shared a behind the scenes photo from the next season on Instagram to hold fans over until more details surface.

After a three year hiatus, fans are eager for the release and have been consistently nudging Glover and the other cast members for a new season. FX Chief John Ladgraf announced in April 2020, “‘Atlanta’ is returning to production in the “first half of 2021.”

Seasons three and four will serve as a part one and two of the show’s newest chapter. The show initially planned to film back-to-back last spring, but of course COVID interfered with those plans ultimately delaying the show. It didn’t help that Glover and his costars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz have remained busy despite major setbacks to the film and television industries. Fortunately, production is underwear and new episodes are in the near future.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Last year at Disney’s Investor Day, news was announced that Atlanta would be available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t caught up with the show, now is the time to binge before the next chapter begins.

According to GQ, Landgraf also stated the show would premiere in 2021 with a “less than year break” between the two seasons.

The tentative plan for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show was to have its third season premiere in January 2021, with season four launching in the late fall. However, the third season evidently won’t return until later this year with a delay on the fourth season.

Despite the constant delays and unanswered release dates, Landgraf says to Deadline there will definitely be more Atlanta beyond the fourth season, “As long as (Glover) wants to do more Atlanta, we will do more Atlanta.”

Check out this exclusive Atlanta season three behind the scenes photo on Donald Glover’s Instagram below.

Donald Glover Posts Exclusive ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 BTS Photo To Instagram  was originally published on globalgrind.com

donald glover

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Florida Principal Won’t Face Charges After Paddling 6-Year-Old…

A Florida State's Attorney found no wrongdoing relating to a disturbing viral video which showed an elementary school principal paddling…
05.11.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…

  The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019…
05.11.21
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims…

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend…
05.11.21
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Close