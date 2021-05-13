Podcasts
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy's Ep15: "Girl Code"

You know the ladies had to undress the biggest topic of the week! Porsha Williams is engaged to her RHOA costar’s husband and the internet is going crazy. The trio breaks down the timeline in this messy fiasco and they don’t hold anything back. They will also dive into additional relationship topics like polyamory, getting back with your ex, and more. You won’t want to miss this.
We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

