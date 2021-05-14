Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Drops New Music & Teyana Taylor Comes Back To Reality TV [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj returned to music with new music and revived her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty”.  She returned with new music with Drake and Lil Wayne as well. She also talks about the death of her father for the first time.  Teyana Taylor and her family is returning to reality TV with a show on E! called ‘We Got Love Iman & Teyana.’ Da Brat breaks down these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

[caption id="attachment_970622" align="alignnone" width="886"] Source: @nickiminaj / Instagram[/caption] Nicki Minaj is back, sort of. The Queens rapper took to Instagram to drop a thirst trap, and the caption hints that she might be dropping something on Friday. "F R I D A Y," with a fingers crossed emoji is the caption of a couple of pics of Nicki in a pink office with a throw pillow covering her private parts. We must also mention the pink Crocs, too. Whether Friday's pending arrival is actually going to be new music or something else come the end of the week is anyone's guess. But it hasn't stopped the Barbz legion from promptly making "NICKI IS COMING" a trending topic. Until today's drop, Nicki Minaj's last post was way back in January. Clearly, the Pink Friday rapper has been away from the spotlight since she's been busy taking care of the new baby boy she gave birth to back in September 2020. Peep reactions to pending Nicki Minaj in the gallery. This story is developing.

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Drops New Music & Teyana Taylor Comes Back To Reality TV [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

