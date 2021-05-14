Local
Multiple People Hurt In Gas Explosion In Pikesville

Pikesville Fire

Source: Baltimore County Fire Department / Baltimore County Fire Department

Baltimore County Fire Department is battling a fire following a gas explosion in Pikesville.

It happened at Stevenson Road and Janelle Drive around 4 p.m..

Multiple people are reported to be injured. That includes 3 people injured, with one of them critically injured. They were taken to Hopkins Bayview.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, several vehicles and buildings are involved in the fire.

See Also: Cause Of Deadly Baltimore Gas Explosion Revealed

See Also: Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion

