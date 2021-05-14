Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Fire Department is battling a fire following a gas explosion in Pikesville.

It happened at Stevenson Road and Janelle Drive around 4 p.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Multiple people are reported to be injured. That includes 3 people injured, with one of them critically injured. They were taken to Hopkins Bayview.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, several vehicles and buildings are involved in the fire.

See Also: Cause Of Deadly Baltimore Gas Explosion Revealed

See Also: Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Multiple People Hurt In Gas Explosion In Pikesville was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: