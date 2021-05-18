Celebrity News
50 Cent Coming For Teairra Mari’s Assets Over $37,000 Debt

The recent filing dates back to a court judgement 50 won against the singer in 2019

Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Watches Of Switzerland

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

50 Cent isn’t playing about his money. You may recall the social media feud between Fif and Teairra Mari that resulted in a lawsuit: Mari took him to court over revenge porn allegations involving her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, but the judge didn’t rule in her favor, deciding that Mari should be held responsible for 50 Cent’s legal fees. She joked about the $30,000 fee online, saying she didn’t have the money, but for 50 the debt was no laughing matter.

Since the 2019 ruling, an additional $4,492 was tacked on to the judgement after Mari was sanctioned in the case. 50’s team accused her of failing to provide answers to questions about her finances. Interest has added an additional $2,597.80 to the total, as she has yet to pay a dime. 

This brings the sum to around $37,000, and according to a recent court filing, 50 wants to seize her assets since he can’t get his money.

Luckily, 50 isn’t hurting for money, because after so much time it doesn’t look like Mari plans to pay, even when threatened with jail.

According to 2019 court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge ordered a bench warrant for Mari after she skipped a hearing involving the case.

