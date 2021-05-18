Local
Gov. Hogan Criticizes Mayor Scott’s Decision To Keep Baltimore’s Indoor Mask Mandate

Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

You will have to wear your mask indoors and outdoors at venues like stadiums in Baltimore City for now.

The state no longer requires masks inside and outside for fully vaccinated people, but Mayor Brandon Scott said not enough people are vaccinated to drop the mask mandate.

“Two out of three people you pass on the street are not vaccinated,” he said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Gov. Larry Hogan criticized Scott’s decision to keep the mask mandate in place.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me. I think the mayor might have the authority to do that. I know I saw him at the Preakness and at an event on Thursday night – both indoors – neither time with a mask, so if he’s not going to do it, then he probably shouldn’t tell other people to do it,” Hogan said.

Right now, the city will continue to mandate masks until 65% of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, only 42% of people have gotten at least one shot and only 33% are fully vaccinated.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Criticizes Mayor Scott's Decision To Keep Baltimore's Indoor Mask Mandate

Close