News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Petty Much? Woman Throws Lavish Fake Wedding To Get Back At Ex

Video of the fraudulent ceremony has racked up 2 million views on TikTok

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wedding DIY

Source: Wedding DIY

How far would you go to make an ex-lover jealous? One woman went above and beyond typical levels of petty to burn her former boyfriend. Time heals all wounds, they say, but she clearly wasn’t over the relationship, which ended in 2019.

|| RELATED: Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl ||

|| RELATED: Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby ||

Sarah Vilard, 24, shared pictures of herself in a wedding dress, holding hands with a groom (an actor she hired) … all set to Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit “Crazy.”

“Yup, I’m crazy.” She wrote in the caption.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together.” Vilard said of the devious scheme. “That, of course, wasn’t the case. But he came to my house and wanted to talk to me afterward. I wasn’t interested.”

Vilard set her plan in motion just three months after their split: The ceremony took place at the lavish Villa Kennedy in her hometown of Frankfurt, Germany, and she even convinced her pals to take part.

On TikTok, a clip of the “wedding” is nearing two million views.

While online reactions ranged from total shock to amusement, some users wanted even more.

“Girl… what about the honeymoon? You have to go all the way.” One user wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

8 photos Launch gallery

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

Continue reading The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

[caption id="attachment_4119897" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you're friends with someone they dated? Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. || RELATED: Did Porsha Williams Violate 'The Girl Code' ?? || || RELATED: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement Simon Guobadia || “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Despite the controversy, she's hardly the first to move on with a friend's old flame. Today we're looking at a few famous figures who hooked up with someone, despite being cool with their ex.

Petty Much? Woman Throws Lavish Fake Wedding To Get Back At Ex  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

RELATIONSHIP

Videos
Latest
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Hummer Explodes After Driver Tries To Hoard Gas…

A Hummer in Florida went up into flames after the driver filled up several canisters of gasoline and put them…
05.14.21
‘American Idol’ Finalist Leaves Show After KKK-Themed Video…

Caleb Kennedy was about as close as you can get to taking it all on the latest season of American…
05.13.21
Three NYPD Officers Including KKK-Loving Retired Cop Arrested…

A super racist retired cop and his two partners currently employed by the NYPD are facing serious federal charges for…
05.13.21
Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag…

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Juanisha Brooks, a Defense Department employee who who was forcibly removed from her car during…
05.13.21
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
Close