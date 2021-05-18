Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Spotify Launches “Frequency” To Celebrate Black Creatives In Music

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Spotify is one of the most popular streaming outlets when it comes to MSPs, especially amongst Black curators with accounts on the platform. From playlist selectors to the ones uploading their own music, African American culture is a driving force when it comes to how popular the platform has even become. Spotify has come to know this as well, and as a response decided to launch a new global initiative called Frequency that’s primary goal is to celebrate Black art.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Frequency will be “a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community,” as the official press release words it. According to information provided to The Root, Spotify’s “Raising the Frequency” Ambassador Program will grant an impressive $50,000 scholarship fund for Black college students trying to enter both the music and tech fields.

More details as reported by The Root below:

The program will also match donations of $25,000 to select community organizations, establish the Frequency Songwriting Camp to bring artists, producers, and songwriters together, and have Spotify’s “Taste” playlist taken over and curated by the likes of Snowfall actor Damson Idris, marketing strategist Karen Civil, Roc Nation exec Lenny S., and more.

Frequency will also deploy a collection of new playlists, such as “This is Frequency,” which will feature new releases from both established and emerging Black artists; “House Party,” which will pay homage to those who’ve led the cultural shift of the Black experience in nightlife; “Ripple Effect,” which will amplify unsigned and lesser-known artists; and “Heard You,” a podcast playlist full of episodes that “embody the Frequency ethos.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Spotify’s head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Sydney Lopes, gave some great insight into why this is such an important move for the brand, saying through a statement, “It’s important for Spotify to recognize that Black artists have influenced and made music across all genres, from country music to Caribbean to pop, and should be celebrated because of its impact on mainstream culture.”

This sounds like an exciting move for Spotify, and an even greater chance for creatives of color to really flex their skills. Let’s get creating!

Spotify Launches “Frequency” To Celebrate Black Creatives In Music  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Spotify

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Hummer Explodes After Driver Tries To Hoard Gas…

A Hummer in Florida went up into flames after the driver filled up several canisters of gasoline and put them…
05.14.21
‘American Idol’ Finalist Leaves Show After KKK-Themed Video…

Caleb Kennedy was about as close as you can get to taking it all on the latest season of American…
05.13.21
Three NYPD Officers Including KKK-Loving Retired Cop Arrested…

A super racist retired cop and his two partners currently employed by the NYPD are facing serious federal charges for…
05.13.21
Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag…

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Juanisha Brooks, a Defense Department employee who who was forcibly removed from her car during…
05.13.21
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
Close