Watch Trailer: Quinta Brunson Stars In New ABC Pilot "Abbott Elementary"

ABC debuted its upcoming series teasers yesterday (May 18). Amongst their newest series, one that peaked our interest is this comedic pilot entitled Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson as a second grade teacher.

The show is a new workplace comedy featuring a group of dedicated, passionate teachers, and their slightly tone-deaf principal. The group is brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite their circumstances, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

The pilot episode written by Brunson and directed by Randall Einohorn is stacked with a star-studded line up. Tyler James Williams portrays the newest elementary school teacher Gregory Eddie, who is seen having a tragic first day of work in the trailer. Sherly Lee Ralph also stars as Barbara Howard and makes a very brief appearance in the sneak peek trailer. Amongst the other cast members are Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter.

Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered by their students and lacking the proper resources, they simply love the work they do. In the trailer, Brunson’s character Janine Teagues hilariously explains this underfunding saying, “There’s a 70 year old custodian who voted for Kanye teaching Social Studies.” The video cuts to the custodian-teacher pointing at a chalkboard that reads: Illuminati.

In this first look, the new series seems relatable, hilarious and in tune with popular culture and school policy issues that exist within inner-city schools similar to that of the Philadelphia education system. Abbott Elementary is a refreshing look at television, and in the 52 second trailer, the audience gets a feel of what the show will bring to ABC.

Check out the first-look trailer below.

