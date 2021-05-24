Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Did You Know: Missy Elliott Improvised Her Entire Cameo In This Popular 2000’s Film

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 MTV VMA Press Room

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Netflix Canada’s Twitter account throws it back to this iconic Missy Elliott cameo from the 2003 dance romance film Honey. The legendary artist caught wind of the tweet and fans realized there are a few more layers to her brief cameo than we would have imagined.

Missy Elliott revealed that she could not remember her lines so she improvised the entire scene, and the director decided to keep it. She retweets the post with her caption, “Funfact…because I was messing up on my lines I was like bump it I’m just gonna freestyle this whole part of the top of my head and they just kept it.”

The artist, producer and songwriter remains active on Twitter often sharing little known facts about her career over the years. It is no surprise that she completely free-styled this entire scene, because she is responsible for writing many of the iconic ’90s and ’00s songs fans know and love today. Her creativity and ability to adapt to any space she occupies, whether it be a past session with Beyoncé or the movie set of Honey, is inspiring.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the clip from the movie, Missy is demanding to have Honey Daniels, who is portrayed by Jessica Alba, choreograph her show. Instead, she’s met with world-renowned choreographer Laurieann Gibson, who plays a choreographer named Katrina in the film. Missy goes on to adlib this hilarious line in the scene, “I don’t care if she just showed Michael Jackson how to Harlem shake.”

Missy’s lack of enthusiasm to work with one of the best in the dance industry, and someone who happens to be her friend in real life, is what makes this scene even funnier. Missy Elliott even mocks her “sexy” dance moves.

That’s how you make use of your time in a film. Show them how it’s done Missy! Watch the clip from the film below.

Did You Know: Missy Elliott Improvised Her Entire Cameo In This Popular 2000’s Film  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Missy Elliott

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian…

Oakland Technical High School teen Ahmed Muhammad is the school's new history-breaking valedictorian, becoming the first Black male in his…
05.25.21
Ex-College Hoops Star Keith Appling Arrested For Killing…

Former college basketball star Keith Appling has been arrested in Michigan on suspicion of shooting an elderly relative of his…
05.25.21
Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The…

Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
05.24.21
After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison…

Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison's office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin,…
05.24.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…

Google wants to ensure its smartphone camera work equally for everyone.
05.20.21
A Black Homeowner’s Property Value Doubled After Letting…

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis experienced racial discrimination in real estate after her home was undervalued during two separate appraisals,…
05.20.21
Close