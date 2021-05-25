The World’s Longest Cheesesteak Is Now Officially From Philly [Video]

News & Gossip
The World's Longest Cheesesteak Is Now Officially From Philly

Philadelphia’s own, Rim Cafe has set the bar high creating the world’s longest cheesesteak. Owner of Rim Cafe celebrated his birthday with a big bang. Now when we say that, not with a night out of drinking with a few friends but by bringing together chefs from popular local cheesesteak restaurants to build the world’s longest cheesesteak. The Philly staple was measured to be 600 FEET. It is safe to say this jawn is huge.

We are still not sure what condiments were added to the world’s longest cheesesteak.

Official List Of The Best Cheesesteaks In Philly

NOW, since it was made in Philly, it’s safe to guess that there was some Cheese Whiz on it.

