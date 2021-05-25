Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Baby Survives After Pregnant Mom Fatally Shot By A Stray Bullet

Baytown Baby Survives After Pregnant Mom Fatally Shot By A Stray Bullet

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Many believe that when someone dies another person is born in their place, almost like a balancing of the universe type of thing. However, that notion becomes way more sad if the two connected souls in that situation happen to be a mother and daughter.

That was unfortunately the case for a newborn baby girl in Baytown, Texas, who went on to survive after her pregnant mom was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet that entered their apartment.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The unfortunate turn in events occurred on Monday evening (May 24) according to Baytown officials. The deceased woman, 23-year-old Dominique Million, was airlifted to a nearby hospital in hopes of making it there in time to save her life. Sadly, she died as a result of her injuries a short time later.

The baby girl had a successful-yet-bittersweet delivery, and currently remains at the hospital although it’s still unclear what condition she’s in or whether or not she had to be delivered premature.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Making the situation even more grim, a 20-year-old man was also shot and killed while standing outside the apartment. Police are currently investigating unidentified suspects in a maroon vehicle and a black vehicle, the two parties said to be exchanging fire near the apartment complex.

The birth of a child should be the greatest day of a young mother’s life, not the ending of it. We’re praying for the family and loved ones of Dominique Million, and we can only hope her baby girl is able to continue on without the person that brought her into this word.

NBC News states that a $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide tips to the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

Please help if you can.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Baby Survives After Pregnant Mom Fatally Shot By A Stray Bullet  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police…

The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
05.25.21
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George…

With the one-year mark since George Floyd's murder, here's what's changed on the national police reform front -- and what…
05.25.21
‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian…

Oakland Technical High School teen Ahmed Muhammad is the school's new history-breaking valedictorian, becoming the first Black male in his…
05.25.21
Ex-College Hoops Star Keith Appling Arrested For Killing…

Former college basketball star Keith Appling has been arrested in Michigan on suspicion of shooting an elderly relative of his…
05.25.21
Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The…

Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
05.24.21
After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison…

Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison's office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin,…
05.24.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Close