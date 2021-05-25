News & Gossip
Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut This June

Yeezy at Fashion Nova prices.

After being almost a year in the making one of Kanye West’s most anticipated projects will finally come to life. His Yeezy Gap Collection is slated for a June release.

As spotted on Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native is finally ready to unveil his first season with the apparel brand. Fashion trade outlet Business Of Fashion confirms the drop is locked in for a June release. While the report does not provide any direct insight on how many pieces will be included in the collection they make it clear that the San Francisco, California based brand is depending on his magic to get their profile back up.

“The company has said its flagship brand’s Yeezy line is on track to be released by end of June. The Gap is counting its Kanye West partnership to revive sagging sales” the article read.  “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a statement.

In July 2020 the “All of the lights” rapper gave the world a sneak peek at the line when he posted video of a fitting. This opportunity has been a goal of Kanye for some time. Back in 2015 he told Vogue that he has long dreamed about leading charge at The Gap. “One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap. I’d like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap … I’m not talking about a capsule. I’m talking about full … creative control of the Gap is what I would like to do.”

