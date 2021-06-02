Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

‘Rugrats’ Mom Betty DeVille Will Be A Lesbian Single Parent In Paramount Plus Reboot

‘Rugrats’ Mom Betty Will Be A Lesbian Single Parent In Upcoming Reboot

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The upcoming Paramount+ reboot of classic Nickelodeon cartoon series Rugrats will be showing support to the LGBTQ community in a big way by turning one of the main adult characters into a proud lesbian.

Oh, and she’s single this time around too!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Announced in perfect timing for Pride Month, the gay parent in question will be Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty DeVille. This change doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to longtime fans of the show, as Betty was always depicted as a tomboy who definitely wore the pants in her relationship to “soft-spoken” Howie. Given her place as a single parent this time around, there’s no word yet on whether he’ll play a co-parenting role or be removed from the reboot altogether.

Here’s what openly queer actress Natalie Morales, who’ll be voicing Betty DeVille in the reboot, had to say about the changes in her character’s sexuality, via The A.V. Club:

“Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that,” she said.

“And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching ‘Rugrats’ and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future,” Morales added.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This isn’t the only television show intended for children to go the gay route. Not too long ago we reported that The Proud Family reboot on Disney+ will introduce gay dads and give lead character Penny Proud an effeminate gay best friend played by E.J. Johnson. The fathers will be voiced by openly gay actors Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter, and anyone that’s seen Magic Johnson’s socialite son before knows that he’ll bring his own realness to the role.

Overall, it looks like a lot of these shows are understanding how different this new era is when it comes to discussing sexuality. Seeing Betty as a football fan that regularly, according to the official description of her character, “cracks jokes about her ex-girlfriends” is definitely something that we’re sure will usher in a more diverse audience.

As always, sound off with your thoughts on this topic!

READ MORE:

[twitter-follow screen_name=â€˜magicbaltimoreâ€™

‘Rugrats’ Mom Betty DeVille Will Be A Lesbian Single Parent In Paramount Plus Reboot  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

rugrats

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After…

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein received backlash last week after shoppers discovered the brand was selling a racist phone case to…
06.01.21
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Close