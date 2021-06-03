National
HomeNational

Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist Joke About Black Player’s Durag

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

Source: Norm Hall / Getty

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s durag failed to land. The insensitive quip instead came off as culturally out of touch and arguably racist.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During Tuesday’s game (June 1) between the Diamondbacks and the Mets, a close up camera shot showed Stroman on the mound with a durag peeking out from underneath his baseball cap during the 4th inning. Arizona announcer Bob Brenley’s noticed the ethnic headwear, which prompted his caucazoid instincts to suddenly kick in saying:  “Pretty sure that’s the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets.”

Stroman was not asked about the comment in his postgame but he has addressed the matter via social media through tweets and retweets.  

“Onward and upward … through all adversity and racist undertones,” Stroman tweeted in a post. “The climb continues through all!”

In a follow up post, Stroman captioned a retweet of an illustration of him in a durag under a hat saying: “Those who talk down on you are already beneath you.” He also stated that he will have branded durags “coming soon.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks told reporters that the team is investigating the matter, according to USA Today. Brenly apologized the next day in a statement issued by the team.

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong,” Brenly wrote in the statement. “I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”

New York Mets Manager Luis Rojas reprimanded Brenly’s comments as inappropriate and that he understands why Stroman was upset by it.

“Some of the things that happen out in society, they really affect a guy like Marcus, and they affect other people,” Rojas told Northjersey.com. “I can understand him being upset with what happened last night.”

The Mets won the game 7-6. It was broadcasted exclusively on YouTube.

Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist Joke About Black Player’s Durag  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Arizona Diamondbacks , New York Mets

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Close