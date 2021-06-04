Celebrity News
Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating

Simon Guobadia made headlines when he and Porsha Williams revealed they were engaged after only dating for a month. Now after his estranged ex-wife Falynn Guobadia made an appearance on Adam Newell‘s upcoming show in a tell-all interview, Simon is dropping bombshells of his own.

Simon called Falynn a “cheating wife” on Thursday (June 3) and slammed the interview in a more than revealing Instagram post.

“Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon wrote. “Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce.”

In the clip shared from Falynn’s interview, the soon-to-be-former Mrs. Guobadia fought back the tears while discussing her marriage to Simon.

“Simon doesn’t get caught unless he wants to be caught,” she says in the video. In additional clips, she says, “I meant what I said when I took my vows — it hurts, it hurts like hell” and “I love hard, I love really hard.”

“My truth,” she captioned the clip. “Catch this exclusive only on YouTube on June 10th.”

Williams and Simon had the reality TV world stunned when the couple revealed their engagement on May 10.

“I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams wrote on an Instagram post alongside a photo of the two. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Simon was so adamant he never cheated on Falynn or Williams, he offered $50,000 in cash to anyone who had proof of his infidelity. Apparently, the tea in Atlanta is way too hot, even during the off-season period of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

