Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Think Like A Man Too" - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

A celebrity divorce can tend to be messy and in the case of comedian Gary Owen and his estranged wife Kenya Duke, things got ugly on social media over the weekend.

On Sunday (June 6), Duke shared a photo to Instagram of Owen wearing a black T-shirt plainly stating he’s a breadwinner with a Webster’s definition to match. In her caption, Duke went scorched earth, calling Owen a deadbeat and claiming he hasn’t supported her or their children since April.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“@garyowencomedy I have never gone to the media,” she began. “The media goes looking for the paperwork. I have allowed you to tell your family, friends, and fans any false narrative that you want or need it to be about us, the relationship and our kids. Because I DON’T care or feel a need to defend or explain myself. You and I know what it really is!”

She continued, “But when you go and make these dumb passive aggressive posts in these insensitive ass t-shirts, I am triggered and you now have my attention. You haven’t supported us since April 1st. Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn’t get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years; instead you just got another phone number and didn’t pay the bill. All of our bills are attached to my SSN and credit. You have paid the $4500 mortgage that is attached to your SSN and credit (for the 1st time) but that is it.

You haven’t seen your daughter in over 6 1/2 months, you haven’t seen your son in over 4 months. This is your choice. You do remember us right???? I “guess” we were useful when your content was needed. Or when I allowed you to live your best life while I stayed back with our kids, the house and taking care of the business. This is what it is after 23 years, of being the only one to have your back 100% of the time, wow! The new you is a Mofo. Do you even recognize right anymore? You’ve shown lack of care for me maintaining the financial stability and sole emotional support for our kids. I am the only person that has always protected you and you treat me like this, says more about your character than any of your antics. You are not a good guy, so cut it out and get a shirt that says DEADbEAT. I will let you get back to living your best life…lying, clout chasing, side chicks, and looking for a black celebrity friend group.”

Duke announced she and Owen were getting a divorce after 23 years of marriage in March. We knew Pastor Dwight Buckner Jr. told us about leaving relationship drama off social media but this is something completely different. Hopefully the two parties can make their split amicable.

RELATED: Claudia Jordan Responds To Mistress Allegations Linked To Gary Owen’s Divorce

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Comedian Gary Owen , Gary Owen

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Close