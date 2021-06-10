Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition Century Box Cover

Wheaties, currently celebrating 100 years in existence, has unveiled its limited-edition Century Box Series.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Muhammad Ali X Wheaties X Century Box Series

Source: Wheaties / General Mills

The late Muhammad Ali is largely considered by anyone with eyes to be the greatest boxer to ever live. Wheaties, currently celebrating 100 years in existence, has unveiled its limited-edition Century Box Series and the first cover athlete to be featured is none other than The Louisville Lip, The People’s Champion, The Greatest Of All Time, Muhammad Ali.

This past Tuesday (June 8), Wheaties unveiled the first of its Century Box Series with Ali on the cover, which features him in all his fighting glory. Ali’s signature is also present on the box, with wording suggesting that there will be more champions to get featured as Wheaties continues to celebrate its centennial.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beginning in June, folks who want to snag a box of the Century Box Series for themselves can do so at their local grocery stores and other related retail locations. Further, for collectors, the Wheaties shop is open for business and there’s a special edition gold foil box for purchase along with other items. Wheaties has rolled out an exceptionally broad social media campaign where fans can learn more about the Century Box Series drops and collect them all.

Wheaties has always featured some of the best athletes and celebrity figures in the world, especially those who are champions for the voiceless, underserved, and misrepresented. This falls right in line with Wheaties believing that the world could use an infusion of more champs and they’ll need to fuel up with the healthy Breakfast of Champions.

And now, a word from the good folks at Wheaties, along with a little history lesson about the cereal:

100 years ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota, an accidental spill of bran gruel on a hot stove – which turned it into a crispy wheat flake – was the start of the creation of Wheaties.

100 years later, we’re celebrating the birth and cultural legacy of arguably the most-recognizable cereal box in the world.

Our celebration begins today, with the unveiling of the Century Collector Box series, starting with a collectible Wheaties box featuring humanitarian and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

How dope is that?

As noted in the blog post, this is the third time Ali has been featured on the cover after showings in 1999 and in 2012. Sadly, the champ passed away in 2016 at the age of 74, but his legacy, impact, and his big spirit lives on by way of his family, friends, and the countless people he inspired worldwide not only through his pugilistic skills, but also his humanitarian efforts.

Learn more about the limited-edition Century Box Series here, and check out a video from Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, below.

Muhammad Ali X Wheaties X Century Box Series

Source: Wheaties / General Mills

Photo: Wheaties/General Mills

The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition Century Box Cover  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Wheaties

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Close