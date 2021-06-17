Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb

The South got somewhere to stay.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Inaugural Induction Ceremony

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Big Boi is bringing a once in a lifetime experience to Outkast fans. He is listing The Dungeon as an Airbnb property.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on TMZ Daddy Fat Sax is taking his talents to the hospitality sector. This week he announced that he will let some lucky individuals stay at the infamous Dungeon property. For those not in the know this is Rico Wade’s, one third of Organized Noize, original home. This location would be the creative hub for both Outkast and The Goodie Mob during their respective early days. Here both of the groups created their seminal debut albums and many songs that are now considered classics.

Big Boi detailed the importance of The Dungeon in a formal statement. “Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house. We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs” he said.

Big Boi will host three overnight stays at “The Dungeon” occurring on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for only $25 dollars a night — in honor of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s release of “ATLiens.” During their stays, guests will be steeped in the Atlanta community and hip-hop history, with experiences including:

  • Guided access to the basement of the house, a ‘90s relic where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits. The walls still bear the signatures of the artists who got their start there.
  • Kicking back and playing records in rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family’s tracks.
  • Access to a state of the art in-home studio, outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment.
  • Arriving in style with local transportation (within Atlanta city limits)** to and from the house in an Escalade.
  • Discovering surprises throughout the house that are remnants of The Dungeon Family’s illustrious past and lasting impact on music today.

You can book The Dungeon for a stay here.

Photo: Cam Kirk

Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Big Boi

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Close